‘UnPHILtered’: Making pregnancy safer for women

by: Staff Reports
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Making pregnancy safer for women has been the 40-plus year goal of Dr. Alan Lindemann, an obstetrician and expert in maternal mortality during pregnancy. 

He joined News 8’s Phil Sanchez on “UnPHILtered” to discuss ways the U.S. can improve pregnancy care for women.

“It’s a matter of access,” Lindemann said. “In other countries, mothers have access to free pre-natal care and there is free post-pregnancy care for up to a year.”

