‘UnPHILtered’: Military veteran takes down knife-wielding man

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Demario Davis, a South Carolina resident, hit a homeless man carrying a knife and asking for money in a Walmart.

The homeless man started waving the knife at a woman who was behind a desk and that’s when Davis ran into one of the employees there and asked her where was the security? The woman let Davis know that she was the security.

At that point in time, Davis says he felt like he needed to help out with the situation a little.

Davis heard from the town of Blythewood and South Carolina councilman Sloane Griffin.

Griffin reached out to Davis and gave him praise for his actions.