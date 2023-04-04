Search
‘UnPHILtered’: One-on-one with All-American baseball star Max Clark

by: Michaela Springer
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Max Clark, a senior at Franklin Community High School, has been a hot commodity in the baseball recruitment scene since joining the 2022 All-American Classic team.

On Monday night’s “UnPHILtered” with News 8’s Phil Sanchez, Clark talks about the upcoming season, his excitement and stresses, and the future he sees ahead of him.

