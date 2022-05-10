UnPhiltered

‘UnPHILtered’: Pediatrician tells what do to if baby formula isn’t on shelves

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — For several months, stores nationwide have been struggling to keep baby formula on their shelves.

CVS, Walgreens and other major retailers are limiting how much formula can be purchased in stores while Target is limiting it online. The shortage is largely being blamed on supply change issues as well as a U.S. Food and Drug Administration recall of three brands of baby formula made by Abbott Nutrition due to potential bacterial infections.

On Monday night’s “UnPHILtered,” Dr. Gabrielle Butts, a pediatrician at Peyton Manning Children’s McCordsville Pediatrics, spoke with News 8’s Phil Sanchez about what parents should do if they can’t find the baby formula they need.

“There are a couple of sites you can look online. I know for Abbott, they’re the ones that provide the Similac formula, so going to their website you can see multiple stores there,” she said. “We’re also referring people online and also trying to look at some local stores and small businesses. You can also go to your local WIC office or calling your pediatrician.”