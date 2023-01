UnPhiltered

‘UnPHILtered’: ‘Problematic’ podcast to spotlight troublesome history

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Conner Prairie living-history museum in Fishers has launched a new podcast dedicated to history.

But, they’re viewing it through a critical lens.

In Monday night’s “UnPHILtered,” News 8 anchor Phil Sanchez spoke with the hosts of “This is Problematic.” The podcast will spotlight troublesome history and its ramifications still felt today.