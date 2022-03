UnPhiltered

UnPHILtered: Rep. Victoria Spartz addresses Russian invasion of Ukraine

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — In tonight’s UnPHILtered conversation: We’re doing things a bit differently.

State Representative Victoria Spartz serves Indiana’s fifth district. She’s also the only Ukrainian-American to ever serve in Congress.

Spartz is speaking publicly for the first time about the Russian invasion of Ukraine. She shares some of the stories she’s hearing from Ukraine and explains why she is asking the President to do something about what she calls “a genocide” in the country.