‘UnPHILtered’: Richmond fire raises air quality concerns

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — As we continue to cover the industrial fire in Richmond, there is a big concern surrounding the toxic smoke that is being released into the air.

On the latest “UnPHILtered,” we speak with Gloria Hammes, chief executive officer of IQAir North America and air quality expert, and discuss what you can do to minimize your exposure to the noxious fumes.