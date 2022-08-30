UnPhiltered

‘UnPHILtered’: What to know about ‘Quiet quitting’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — ‘Quiet quitting’ is the latest workplace trend, taking the place of the ‘Great Resignation’. However, the phrase doesn’t mean workers are leaving their jobs. According to experts, it simply means employees have stopped letting their jobs or careers control their lives as they try to find work-life balance.

Dr. Jane Williams, an associate professor of psychology at Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis, joined News 8’s Phil Sanchez on “UnPHILtered” to explain more about ‘quiet quitting.’

“We’ve probably had this activity going on at some levels since we had employees within organizations,” Williams says. “What it suggests is that employees are constantly trying to keep in balance, what their organization provides them and keep that consistent with what they give their organization.”

Williams goes on to say that it’s important for employers to figure out creative ways to retain their workers and keep them happy. She says replacing workers isn’t always an easy fix.

“The cost of turnover is extreme,” she said. “To go and recruit and hire and train someone. We also know that it’s hard to find really qualified workers out there.”

To watch the full interview, click on the video above.