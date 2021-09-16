Vaccine Central

COVID-19 clinic to return at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Vehicles prepare to enter garages at Indianapolis Motor Speedway where COVID-19 vaccinations are underway on April 1, 2021. (Photo Provided/Indiana University Health)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Motor Speedway will once again be turned into a COVID-19 clinic.

A five-week clinic will be set up in the parking lot across from Gate 2.

COVID-19 vaccinations and testing will be offered from Sept. 21 to Oct. 30.

The two-dose Pfizer vaccine and the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be available.

“The Indianapolis Motor Speedway is proud to once again serve as a COVID-19 vaccine location,” IMS President J. Douglas Boles said in a statement. “We encourage all Hoosiers to stay healthy, and we will offer COVID-19 tests and flu vaccines in addition to COVID-19 vaccines to further those efforts. Together, IMS, the state Department of Health and the central Indiana community already have helped more than 90,000 people receive the vaccine at the Speedway this year, and we know this next opportunity will help provide an additional measure of safety for our community.”

To register for a vaccination, click here. To register for a test, click here.