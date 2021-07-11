Vaccine Central

Hamilton County opening vaccination clinic at Sheridan High School

SHERIDAN, Ind. (WISH) — The Hamilton County Health Department is opening a new vaccination clinic at Sheridan High School on Tuesday.

The school is located at 24185 Hinesley Road and will offer the Pfizer vaccine.

No registration is required and walk-ins are encouraged.

The clinic will be offering the first dose at the following times:

Tuesday, July 13 from 4-8 p.m.

Thursday, July 15 from 4-8 p.m.

Saturday, July 17 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Tuesday, July 20 from 4-8 p.m.

Thursday, July 22 from 4-8 p.m.

Saturday, July 24 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Second doses will be offered at the same location the weeks of Aug. 3 and Aug. 10.