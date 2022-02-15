Vaccine Central

Indiana reports 1,469 new COVID-19 cases; death toll rises to 21,399

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – New COVID-19 data has been released by the Indiana Department of Health.

New positive cases, deaths and tests have occurred over a range of dates but were reported to the state Department of Health in the last 24 hours.

IDOH says 1,469 more Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19; those tests were recorded from Feb. 10 to Feb. 14.

A total of 1,669,872 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19 since March 2020.

The IDOH coronavirus dashboard reported 64 additional deaths from COVID-19 in Indiana between Nov. 9, 2021, and Feb. 14.

A total of 21,399 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. Another 852 “probable” deaths have occurred but a positive test is not on record.

The 7-day positivity rate for unique individuals stands at 25.4% and falling. The 7-day positivity rate for all tests is 14.2% and falling.

A total of 18,698,664 tests have been administered to 5,062,405 Hoosiers since Feb. 26, 2020.

There are currently 1,600 Hoosiers hospitalized with COVID-19.

ISDH says 9,114,463 vaccination doses have been administered to Hoosiers, and 3,670,036 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 1,451,736 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 414,703,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 5,832,000 deaths.

More information, including interactive graphs, can be found here.