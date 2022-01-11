Vaccine Central

ISDH: 11,932 new COVID-19 cases, 110 new deaths; record number of hospitalizations

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – New COVID-19 data has been released by the Indiana State Department of Health.

ISDH says 11,932 more Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19; those tests were recorded from Dec. 29 to Jan. 10.

A total of 1,378,562 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19 since March 2020.

The ISDH coronavirus dashboard reported 110 additional deaths from COVID-19 in Indiana between Nov. 25 and Jan. 10.

A total of 19,194 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. Another 714 “probable” deaths have occurred but a positive test is not on record.

The 7-day positivity rate for unique individuals stands at 40.1%. The 7-day positivity rate for all tests is 26.9%.

A total of 17,230,058 tests have been administered to 4,852,936 Hoosiers.

There are currently 3,467 Hoosiers hospitalized with COVID-19. That is the most hospitalizations in the state since the start of the pandemic.

ISDH says 8,770,412 vaccination doses have been administered to Hoosiers, and 3,587,376 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 1,143,961 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 312,334,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 5,501,000 deaths.

