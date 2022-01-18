Vaccine Central

ISDH: 12,126 new COVID-19 cases; 77 more deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – New COVID-19 data has been released by the Indiana State Department of Health.

ISDH says 12,126 more Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19; those tests were recorded from Jan. 5 to Jan. 17.

A total of 1,474,289 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19 since March 2020.

The ISDH coronavirus dashboard reported 77 additional deaths from COVID-19 in Indiana between Jan. 11 and Jan. 17.

A total of 19,643 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. Another 742 “probable” deaths have occurred but a positive test is not on record.

The 7-day positivity rate for unique individuals stands at 43.8%. The 7-day positivity rate for all tests is 30%.

A total of 17,626,063 tests have been administered to 4,922,601 Hoosiers.

There are currently 3,460 Hoosiers hospitalized with COVID-19.

ISDH says 8,916,607 vaccination doses have been administered to Hoosiers, and 3,611,825 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 1,177,376 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 332,604,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 5,551,000 deaths.

More information, including interactive graphs, can be found here.