Marian University nursing students administer COVID-19 booster shots

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – COVID-19 vaccine boosters are being administered on Marian University’s campus by clinical and nursing students.

Assistant professor of internal medicine in the College of Osteopathic Medicine Brian Skinner told News 8 that the pandemic has shaped Marian University’s medical school curriculum and administering boosters has been an integrated component.

Although there is no vaccine mandate on campus, Skinner said the turnout has been better than expected.

A total of 173 vaccines have been administered to Marian University students and staff so far.

The university originally asked the Indiana State Health department for just 120 boosters.

More than 60 clinical and nursing students have been administering doses and answering patient questions.

Students have been providing students information throughout the year by putting out a video series on how to stay healthy during the pandemic.

Skinner mentioned that students want to be involved and willing to serve during this time.

“The more they can feel like they’re making a difference I think that really helps them to feel like they’re a part of something versus just being a passive observer like many of us are just watching this pandemic unfold,” Skinner said.

Free N95 and blue surgical masks are being handed out as face coverings are required on campus.

Marian University has 126 doses of vaccine remaining and it will expire on May 31.