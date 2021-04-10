Vaccine Central

Marion County to host second pop-up vaccination clinic

A health worker injects a woman during clinical trials for a Covid-19 vaccine at Research Centers of America in Hollywood, Florida, U.S., on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. Drugmakers racing to produce Covid-19 vaccines pledged to avoid shortcuts on science as they face pressure to rush a shot to market. Photographer: Eva Marie Uzcategui/Bloomberg via Getty Images

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Light of the World Christian Church is hosting Marion County’s second pop-up vaccination clinic on Saturday and Sunday.

Appointments are available for those 18 and older from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and for 16 and 17-year-olds from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Fresh fruits and vegetables will be provided to anyone who receives a vaccine.

Pre-registration is required. You can register at lovelwcc.org or by calling 317-202-7508.

Light of the World Christian Church is located at 4646 N. Michigan Rd.