Marion County to host second pop-up vaccination clinic

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Light of the World Christian Church is hosting Marion County’s second pop-up vaccination clinic on Saturday and Sunday.
Appointments are available for those 18 and older from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and for 16 and 17-year-olds from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.
Fresh fruits and vegetables will be provided to anyone who receives a vaccine.
Pre-registration is required. You can register at lovelwcc.org or by calling 317-202-7508.
Light of the World Christian Church is located at 4646 N. Michigan Rd.