Vaccine Central

Medical experts discuss health issues in central Indiana

by: Staff Reports
Posted:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We’re talking health issues in central Indiana with some of the state’s top medical experts.

It’s part of our continued commitment with Community Health Network to go beyond the headlines and give you full answers to medical questions for you and your family.

Our experts will discuss a number of issues, including infant mortality and mental health for children and teenagers.

We’ll talk with Marion County Public Health Department Director Dr. Virginia Caine and WISH-TV Medical Expert and former U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams.

