Walmart adding 4 fulfillment centers, including one in McCordsville

FILE - A Walmart sign displayed on the facade of a store in Hialeah Gardens, Fla., on June 1, 2017. Walmart is adding four new fulfillment centers to its existing capacity, a move that will bring more than 4,000 jobs and make next- or two-day shipping available to more Americans. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz, File)

(AP) — Walmart is adding four new fulfillment centers to its existing capacity, a move that will bring more than 4,000 jobs and make next- or two-day shipping available to more Americans.

One of the fulfillment centers will be located in McCordsville, Indiana, and is set to bring more than 1,000 jobs to Hancock County when it opens next year.

Walmart said Friday the next-generation fulfillment centers will be built over the next three years. The four fulfillment centers will be able to provide 75% of the U.S. population with next- or two-day shipping on millions of items, including Marketplace items shipped by Walmart fulfillment services.