News

‘We. The Culture’ art exhibit opens tomorrow at Newfields

A new art exhibition is opening at Newfields this week.

It’s called, “We. The Culture: Works by The Eighteen Art Collective.”

It’s curated by Gang-Gang and the Eighteen Art Collective. This is the same group who came together to create Indy’s Black Lives Matter street mural.

The featured works address subjects as varied as religion and spirituality, queer identity, joy, hip-hop culture and social justice.

Harriet Watson, one of the featured artists, joined us Thursday on “All Indiana” to discuss the exhibit and her work.

“We – The Culture” officially opens to the public Friday at the Indianapolis Museum of Art Galleries. It will stay open for one full year.

For more information, click here.