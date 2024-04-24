Wednesday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Take a look at Wednesday’s business headlines with Jane King.

FTC to ban noncompete job contracts

The Federal Trade Commission banned employers from using noncompete contracts. These are contracts that employees sign saying they won’t go to a rival firm, sometimes within a certain period of time.

New labor rule to increase overtime threshold

Starting July 1, a new labor rule would increase the threshold at which executive, administrative, and professional employees are exempt from overtime pay to $43,800 from the $35,500.

Study: Americans check phones 144 times a day

A new study shows that Americans check out smartphones 144 times a day. This includes checking social media, work messaging apps, taking notes, and setting alarms.

CDC: Suicide rate higher in male farmers

A recent CDC study found that male farmers, ranchers, and other agriculture managers had a suicide rate more than 50% higher than the overall suicide rate of other occupations.

Ritz to give away butter stick of gold

Customers will have a chance to win a 24-karat solid gold bar shaped like a stick of butter. Unfortunately, the bar is not edible.