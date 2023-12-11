What are the odds of a white Christmas in central Indiana this year?

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Some of us will always dream of a white Christmas; however, the odds this year are looking slim in central Indiana.

Last year qualified as a white Christmas with one inch of snow on the ground. Snow did not fall on Christmas Day in 2022, but a strong system in the days prior brought a flash freeze and a measly 1.6 inches of snow to Indianapolis. The last time we saw any sort of snow on Christmas Day was in 2020.

Climate averages

There are multiple definitions of a white Christmas, but one of the most common is a snow depth of at least one inch on Christmas morning. NOAA’s climate averages have kept track of this specific stat in the years 1991-2020.

Traditionally, Indianapolis and most spots north of I-70 fall in the 26 – 40% chance of at least one inch of snow category on Christmas. Spots in south-central Indiana aren’t as lucky, with most in 11 – 25% chance range.

Chance of a white Christmas this year

If you are rooting for a snow-covered ground for Christmas, then look away. In the holiday’s 8-14 day outlook (December 18 – 24), the Climate Prediction Center is strongly favoring above-average temperatures in the leadup to Christmas. There is also a strong signal of below-average precipitation for the Ohio River valley.

Of course, these outlooks are never a guarantee. Follow our latest weather blog by clicking here for the latest chance at a white Christmas.