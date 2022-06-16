News

Where to see Fourth of July fireworks around central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Looking for fun this Fourth of July? Here’s a list of fireworks shows that are still scheduled around central Indiana, sorted by county and city.

Know of something fun going on in your town or somewhere not listed here? Send an email to WISHWeb@WISHTV.com with location, time and anything else we need to know about the event.

Bartholomew County

Columbus: Columbus Regional Health is presenting QMIX Musical Fireworks XXXII “Sparks Will Fly” to kick of the weekend. Beginning July 1, at 5:30 p.m. in the Ivy Tech parking lot there will we food, games, vendors, and face paint for the kids. There will be a magic show and the fireworks display starts at 10 p.m.

Boone County

Lebanon: See the Boone County Fourth of July fireworks show starting at 10 p.m. at Lebanon Middle School, 1810 N. Grant Street.

Whitestown: Celebrate the holiday at Eagle Creek Church, 5801 S. 650 East on July 3. The gates open at 6 p.m. and the fireworks will begin once it’s dark.

Zionsville: Join the Zionsville Lions Annual 4th of July Celebration on July 4th at Lions Park, 11053 Sycamore St.

Clinton County

Frankfort: The TPA Park 4th of July Festival will kick off at 10 a.m. at the Frankfort Parks Department. There will be live entertainment, food vendors, craft vendors, Lazer Tag, a basketball tournament and more. The firework show will begin at dusk or around 9 p.m.

Delaware County

Muncie: The city of Muncie firework show will take place July 4th, at Muncie Central High School grounds, 120 W Charles St. Starting at dusk. The fireworks will be synchronized to music from DWNTWN.

Yorktown:

Hamilton County

Carmel: CarmelFest this year will be July 3 and 4. An annual tradition with festival food, live entertainment, parade, and fireworks. The firework show will be on both days at. There will be three locations: At Badger Field and West Park on July 3, and at Industrial Drive on the fourth. All locations will start at 9:45 p.m.

Cicero: Lights over Morse Lake Festival is happening July 1 through July 4. At the Jackson St. Bridge the firework show begins July 4 at 10 p.m. For more information about the festival visit the website .

. Noblesville: The July 4 parade and festival will be happening July 4 at Forest Park in Noblesville. The parade starts at 4:30 p.m. and fireworks start at 10 p.m.

Sheridan:

Geist: The annual Geist firework show will be July 4 at dusk. The location will be near the floating barge near the Geist Marina, the Fall Creek Road bridge will not be closed.

Hancock County

Greenfield: Come watch the firework show at Greenfield Jr. High School at dusk. Parking is available in the school’s lot or at the public library.

Hendricks County

Avon: Celebrate a “Night at the Park,” on July 2nd, starting at 6 p.m. at Avon Town Hall Park, 6570 E US Hwy 36.

Brownsburg: The Brownsburg Lions Club 4th of July Extravaganza is happening June 29-July 4 from 5 p.m. to 11p.m at Arbuckle Acres Park on 200 N. Green St. The fireworks show starts July 4 at dusk.

Danville: Head to Carrington Pavilion on July 4 for Danville Parks and Recreation’s fourth of July celebration. It will kick off at 6 and at dusk is when the firework show begins.

Pittsboro: The festivities start at 2 p.m. with a parade, fish fry and games at 3 p.m. July 4 at Scamahorn Park. Fireworks will begin at 10 p.m.

Plainfield: Hummel Park will be hosting their Fourth of July Fireworks Extravaganza. Starting at 5 p.m. their will be food vendors, bounce houses, and live music. The firework show begins at 9:55 p.m.

Johnson County

Greenwood: The Greenwood Freedom Festival is taking place at the southeast corner of 135 and Stones Crossing Road. The festival kicks of with a parade at 4 p.m., afterwards the festival beings where residents can enjoy food vendors, live music and a kid zone. Fireworks begin at 10:15

Marion County

Indianapolis: On July 4, there will be a fireworks display downtown at 10 p.m. at the Indiana War memorial and along the sidewalks on north meridian street, American Legion Mall, and Mass Ave.

Montgomery County

Crawfordsville: Happening at Milligan Park, food trucks, face painting, and inflatables will be start at 7 p.m. on the fourth. Fireworks will begin at dark.

Waynetown: Freedom festival will be held on June 25 this year at Tremaine Park. Fireworks will be held at 10 p.m.

Morgan County