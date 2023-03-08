Who’s hungry? Popular chicken sandwich getting an iconic makeover

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The crispy chicken sandwich at McDonald’s is pretty tasty. Now it’s geting an iconic makeover.

The McCrispy chicken sandwich is now on the menu at McDonald’s in Indiana, according to the company.

The popular fast food chain is introducing the “Bacon Ranch McCrispy” and the “Bacon Ranch Deluxe McCrispy.”

A press release from McDonald’s says “Both sandwiches feature McDonald’s signature chicken fillet topped with applewood smoked bacon plus a creamy new Ranch Sauce – made with buttermilk, dried herbs and spices – and served on a toasted potato roll. The Bacon Ranch McCrispy™ features cool crinkle cut pickles, while the Bacon Ranch Deluxe McCrispy™ levels it up with Roma tomatoes and shredded lettuce.”

McDonald’s is also offering a new lemonade, made with real lemon juice, real sugar cane and bits of real lemon pulp.