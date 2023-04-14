Woman tells police she was shot while backing out of Bloomington driveway

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — A 45-year-old woman backing out of a driveway was hospitalized after another vehicle blocked hers before she was shot Thursday night, she told police.

Bloomington Police Department responded to multiple 911 reports of gunshots and a person shot about 10:20 p.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of North Maple Street and from a business in the 700 block of West 17th Street. Those locations are just east of Tri-North Middle School.

The 911 caller from the business said a woman with multiple gunshot wounds had entered. Police arrived to find the woman and her bullet-ridden vehicle in the parking lot of the business.

Investigators later determined the shooting happened in the 1200 block of North Maple Street, where several spent casings were found in the street.

A news release issued Friday morning from police Capt. Ryan Pedigo did not name the woman or the business. The woman’s condition was also not included in the release, although the police department noted its officers provided immediate medical care. The department’s investigators later interviewed her.

The release said, “The woman reported that she was attempting to back out of a driveway on N Maple Street when she observed a vehicle stop behind hers. She said that an unknown person wearing a face-covering exited the vehicle and began shooting at her vehicle before speeding off in an unknown direction. The victim then drove herself to the nearby business on 17th Street and asked the clerk to call for help.”

Anyone with information or surveillance video from the area of the shooting was asked to call Detective Jeff Rodgers at 812-339-4477.