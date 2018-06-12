Worker pulled from collapsed hole at construction site in Carmel

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — The Carmel Fire Department have pulled a man that was trapped in a collapsed hole at a construction site.

Officials say the man has a broken leg and was buried in a hole at the 13000 block of Horbeck Street. That location is near Towne Road and Main Street.

Officials say he was caught on the outside of the basement wall when the dirt wall collapsed.

News 8 has been told the man was taken to a hospital with lower extremity injuries and is stable.

A trench rescue team worked to get him out.

News 8 has a crew at the scene.