WWE hall of famer and social media sensation, The Iron Sheik, has died

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — His legend grew daily, even after his wrestling career was over.

One of the first big social media sensations and wrestling legend, The Iron Sheik, has died according to a post on his Twitter account.

He was 81.

“Today, we gather with heavy hearts to bid farewell to a true legend, a force of nature, and an iconic figure who left an incredible mark on the world of professional wrestling. It is with great sadness that we share the news of the passing of The Iron Sheik, but we also take solace in knowing that he departed this world peacefully, leaving behind a legacy that will endure for generations to come,” the statement said.

The Iranian-born Iron Sheik, whose real name was Hossein Khosrow Ali Vaziri, was a one-time WWE champion and won the tag team championships with Nikolai Volkoff.

He gained worldwide fame as a rival to Hulk Hogan and for his sometimes viral Tweets.

“Throughout his career, The Iron Sheik became a cultural phenomenon, transcending the real of professional wrestling to become a pop culture icon,” the statement said. “His memorable catchphrases and unforgettable moments are etched into the memories of fans worldwide. He left an indelible mark on the industry, and his influence can still be felt in the world of wrestling today.”

His signature move was “The Camel Clutch”, he threatened to use it almost daily on Twitter. He also praised winning sports teams, but never had a good thing to say about Hulk Hogan.

The Shiek was recently inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

Rest in peace Bubba.