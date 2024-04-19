8 Best Background Checks for Dating Safely

Well, hello there, and welcome to the wild world of online dating, where finding the one might seem like trying to locate a needle in a haystack.

Are you tired of going on first dates with people only to find out later that they’re not what they seemed? Well, here’s some good news for you! You can now perform background checks before embarking on a date. The concept of a background check for dating is gaining traction and being discussed widely.

Since finding love is hard enough without worrying about whether you’re being followed around, we’ve collected a list of the best dating background check websites so you can leave the research to the professionals. How about we try it?

8 Best Background Checks for Dating

BeenVerified – Background Check for Dating for Overall

Background Check for Dating for Overall PeopleLooker – Best for Dating with Fast Results

Best for Dating with Fast Results TruthFinder – Best Background Check for Dating Searching the Deep Web

Best Background Check for Dating Searching the Deep Web Intelius – Best Background Check for Dating that’s Flexible

Best Background Check for Dating that’s Flexible Instant Checkmate – Best for Dating for Customizing Your Reports

Best for Dating for Customizing Your Reports Spokeo – Best Background Check for Dating that’s Affordable

Best Background Check for Dating that’s Affordable PeopleFinders – Best for Dating with Comprehensive Background Checks

Best for Dating with Comprehensive Background Checks US Search – Best for Dating Accurate Public Records

If you want to get the best dating background check services, you need to think about a lot of things. We evaluated each service according to three criteria: how thoroughly they checked references, how much they cost, and how much money we got back.

We checked each service’s ability to keep users’ private data safe and secure.

Our research included a comprehensive evaluation of all available services; the best ones were then chosen for inclusion in the final list.

Our final rating was derived from a combination of these factors and our extensive study; we believe it will assist our readers in making an informed decision when choosing a background check service.

BeenVerified – Best Background Check for Dating Overall

Pricing: Starts at $17.48/mo

Star rating: 4.9/5

Because of its comprehensive reports and low prices, BeenVerified is a business that has gained widespread recognition. BeenVerified is quite popular among other websites that provide background checks for online dating services. Its popularity stems from the fact that it’s widely used and has a good reputation for providing thorough reports at reasonable pricing. Everyone looking for love online might learn something useful from this site.

One interesting feature is that it notifies you anytime the files or information you have seen have been changed. Those looking for love may like the programs’ extensive reporting and other helpful tools. As one would assume, it checks criminal records, including sex offender databases. When you search for a person’s social media accounts, BeenVerified will check for fake profiles pretending to be them.

The provided reports are comprehensive and simple to understand. You won’t have to spend hours poring through irrelevant material in the hope of finding what you’re looking for. The area offers an abundance of resources available to you. The mobile app for BeenVerified is another useful feature. The program works with both Apple and Google’s mobile operating systems.

BeenVerified provides reports like the following:

Phone number, and any social media accounts associated with that identity

Name

Employment history

Professional licenses

Traffic regulations reports

Blogs

Licenses

Social media searches, and many more

Billing address

Death Records

Reverse phonebook search

Penal file

Court records

Deeds

Present, former, and associated mailing addresses

Pros:

Provides access to useful information culled from social media platforms

They have an easy-to-use smartphone app

Canceling is simple

Cons:

There aren’t any risk-free options available

cuts down on the number of available reports

Finding what you need might take some time

Pricing

There are a number of BeenVerified subscription plans from which to choose. Customers can choose two membership plans, but they can’t buy individual searches. One month of access costs $26.89, but three months cost just $17.48.

User-friendliness

The intuitive design of BeenVerified means that it may be used by anybody, regardless of their level of technological expertise. Because of the platform’s intuitive design and tidy layout, users may quickly locate the information they want.

BeenVerified is proud of the high standards of accuracy it applies to the search results it provides. The platform employs several data sources and complex algorithms to ensure that the information it provides to users is both accurate and up-to-date at all times.

BeenVerified utilizes a team of specialist researchers to verify and cross-check facts to further ensure that customers can trust the data offered by the platform.

PeopleLooker – Background Check for Dating with Fast Results

Pricing: Starts at $14.62/mo

Star rating: 4.7/5

You may check out their profile and read user reviews on PeopleLooker before going out on a date with them. The website places a premium on demographic data, location-based info, and criminal record checks.

You may be able to access business deals, criminal histories, credit reports, phone number lookups, email searches, and even satellite views of the property on which your house is situated. The site provides several search options and detailed reports.

One of PeopleLooker’s most appealing qualities is the reliability and speed with which it returns search results. As an alternative, the availability of online records will be used to evaluate accuracy. All of their information is kept up to date so that you can trust their findings.

Information on a person may become accessible in the future, even if it isn’t now. The details you sought on the person you just looked up are often updated. In such a case, you may expect an updated report to be sent to your inbox immediately.

PeopleLooker’s typical report information includes:

Marriage and divorce certificates

Dating profiles

Known aliases

Approximate age

Sex offender records

Other professional information

Contact information

Residential address

Previous jobs and education records

Address history

Assets

Social media profiles

Family members and relatives

Civil cases

Pros:

Very easy to use

User interface with a pleasing aesthetic

Searches are confidential

Several Apps for Android and iOS

Cons:

There isn’t any instantaneous chat support

Certain sections of the data are restricted and need payment to see

The time it takes to process a request is rather lengthy

Pricing

PeopleLooker offers a choice of two affordable pricing tiers for its users. There is a monthly subscription for $18.28 that provides access to an abundance of features, including unlimited reports, sex offender searches, phone and email searches, property lookups, criminal records, and more.

Or, you may sign up for a three-month membership that costs $14.62 each month. As a bonus, PeopleLooker offers a $1 for 5 day’s trial access plan to anybody interested in testing out the service before committing to a paid subscription.

This makes using the platform’s background check services a simple and affordable alternative for users.

User-friendliness

PeopleLooker may be used with little difficulty even by those with little to no prior computer expertise. It’s simple to navigate the site and find the specific pieces of data you’re looking for, thanks to the clean and uncluttered design of the interface. The search results are presented in a way that makes it easy to both navigate and understand the information that has been uncovered.

PeopleLooker places a premium on providing accurate results when users do an online address search using its methods. The platform employs complex algorithms and several data sources to ensure the information provided is as up-to-date and accurate as possible.

TruthFinder – Background Check for Dating that Searches Deep Web

Pricing: Starts at $4.99/mo

Star rating: 4.5/5

One of the most popular background check services, TruthFinder, might be a huge asset to anybody looking for love. TruthFinder is particularly useful for knowing about possible out-of-state scenarios because of its ability to follow a person’s geographical history.

Accurate information may be gleaned from public documents such as arrest reports, name changes, and bankruptcy filings thanks to this expert service. Your reports will cover a person’s whole social media history, spotlighting their most recent behavior. TruthFinder’s subscription fees are reasonable, especially considering that you can’t buy individual reports there.

You may also ask them whether your zodiac signs are compatible with your partner’s. For individuals with a passion for family history, the website also offers a free family tree maker.

With TruthFinder, you may learn crucial details about a prospective partner. Reports such as these may be found on the website:

Genealogical history

Education level

Criminal history

Phone numbers

Their family details

Past names and addresses

Arrest records

Coworkers, classmates, neighbors, or even exes

Social media profiles

Birth or death certificates

Past job

Reports on sexual offenses, and many more

Pros:

prompts immediate results

There are no restrictions on phone number lookups

This is a trustworthy organization

Cons:

There is insufficient transparency in the cost

Exclusive to the United States

It’s possible you’ll have to pay more if you need more than one reverse search performed

Pricing

While more expensive, this service usually provides comprehensive background checks. Most individuals think it’s worth it because of how much data they provide. For $46.56 per two months, you may get an unlimited search subscription, saving you $28.05 every month. For an additional $3.99, you can have access to downloadable reports.

User-friendliness

In general, TruthFinder.com is straightforward to use. You may pick and choose the information you need and receive the results quickly. Call the toll-free hotline if you need further assistance or are having any kind of difficulty.

TruthFinder’s comprehensive reports can help you locate a wide range of data, all tailored to your specific search terms and requirements. Checking a person’s whereabouts, searching for an old friend, or looking up helpful information about them are all fast ways to learn more.

Intelius – Background Check for Dating with Flexible Background Check Reports

Pricing: Starts at $0.95/search

Star rating: 4.0/5

Intelius is a company that uses public information to improve people’s ability to communicate with one another. Intelius is used for people to exchange contact information such as names, addresses, and phone numbers. When it comes to online dating, one of the greatest background check services is accessible to users.

Before or after you agree to meet in person with your online date or relationship, you can use Intelius to determine whether they’re being truthful with you or if they’re hiding anything from you. This may be done regardless of whether you have previously met in person.

You can find people, criminal histories, background information, reverse phone numbers, public records, and reverse addresses all in one place.

When first beginning to use an online dating service, having access to so many different report types is invaluable. Knowing even a small amount of a person’s background may lead to discovering important information.

Several reports on Intelius.com provide the following information:

Sex offender records

Civil cases

Assets

Approximate age

Marriage and divorce certificates

Family members and relatives

Criminal records

Online databases and files

Address history

Previous jobs and education history

Contact information

Birth certificates and death certificates

Social media profiles

Residential address

Bankruptcies

Pros:

Data may be easily extracted from a report

It’s possible to search through files in great detail

Prices are reasonable

Cons:

Problems with customer service are a common source of complaints from consumers

You can’t get accurate pricing information from the website

Pricing

Intelius provides one of the best services available, which is also quite reasonably priced. The company charges $22.86 for one month of unlimited searching. The difficulty in locating the deals on the company site is one downside.

User-friendliness

The layout of the website makes it simple to find what you need. You don’t require advanced knowledge of computers or record-keeping skills to get the information you need.

The greatest information is at your fingertips, thanks to Intelius’s exhaustive search of over 20 billion publicly accessible documents.

Instant Checkmate – Best for Dating for Customizing Your Reports

Pricing: Starts at $35.12/mo

Star rating: 3.9/5

With simply a name and an address, you may discover as much as possible about a person by using Instant Checkmate’s background check service, which not only looks through county, state, and federal databases but also does reverse email, phone, and deep web lookups.

These verifications let dating app and classifieds website users verify their dates’ identities. You may use Instant Checkmate to learn whether they’re licensed to carry a firearm or go on a hunting trip.

Instant Checkmate provides a variety of criminal history checks, such as:

Pictures

Criminal records

Police records

Social media data

Contact details

Phone numbers

Death Records

Drug screening reports

Property records

Financial information

Court documents, and many other public records

Pros:

The software for smartphones has a lot of potential uses

The UI does not feel unpleasant to use

Information collected from social media platforms is easily retrievable

Cons:

Time is lost in the process of report creation

expensive compared to the competition

There is a fee associated with downloading the reports

Pricing

For only $35.12, our service will provide you with unlimited reports for a whole month. The report may be downloaded as a PDF for a fee.

User-friendliness

The search bar in Instant Checkmate has a clean and organized layout. With the mobile app, you may search wherever and anywhere you choose.

The service’s advanced search tools allow users to quickly and easily find information on individuals, such as contact information, past addresses, and more. Thanks to its copious discoveries from comprehensive research.

Spokeo – Best Dating Background Check for Affordability

Pricing: Starts at $0.95 to $1.95/search

Star rating: 3.7/5

Spokeo is a people search engine that allows you to learn more about any U.S. citizen by searching across many databases. If you simply know a person’s first and last name, you may still utilize Spokeo to find their public records.

The free listing contains the current and past addresses, as well as the details about the person’s close relatives, so you can be sure you’ve found the right person. Spokeo’s free report will let you know whether or not the paid report has contact details like an address, mobile number, and email id for the subject.

Due to the fact that reports typically include photographs, videos, and particular information taken from social media sites, they’re an excellent tool for researching a potential date. Spokeo examines 620 million court records to identify people with a shady past.

A person’s marital history, employment details, and financial standing are just a few examples of the kinds of private information that might be included in a Spokeo report.

Results from a background check performed by Spokeo include:

Penal files

Location History

Criminal history

Family members

Association memberships

Reverse electronic mail address lookup

Credit reports

Court documents

Reverse phone number search

History digging

Death Records

Social media search inquiry results, and many more

Pros:

Excellent service to customers

Prices are reasonable

Social media archives may be searched

Cons:

Only available in the US

It turns out that not all of the results are correct

No criminal history is on file

Pricing

Spokeo provides excellent value for the cost of its service. Membership for three months costs only $19.95, or $14.95 each month.

User-friendliness

Users have reported no issues with the usability of Spokeo’s website. It’s simple to go about the site.

Spokeo provides extensive background checks before a first date. Find out about your past arrests, online profiles, and locations. There have been complaints from customers over data that are either incorrect or out of date.

PeopleFinders – Best for Comprehensive Background Checks

Pricing: Starts at $1 to $1.95/search

Star rating: 3.5/5

PeopleFinders is a comprehensive database that may provide a wide range of information, such as personal details, criminal histories, marriage and divorce records, and other court documents. They utilize the same government databases to compile their data, so you know it’s reliable. They go through many documents to get the information you want.

You may contact the PeopleFinders support staff by email or a toll-free phone number if you have any further inquiries (available during business hours). Both the “Help Center” and the “Search Suggestions” areas of their site are detailed and useful in answering frequent questions.

PeopleFinders reports often contain the following information:

Address history

Social media profiles

Birth certificates and death certificates

Residential address

Approximate age

Sex offender records

Contact information

Bankruptcies

Criminal records

Civil cases

Online databases and files

Marriage and divorce certificates

Pros:

Exceptional focus on each individual customer

Functionally simple

Having over two decades of experience

Cons:

Do not check social media sites

Access to it’s restricted to the United States alone

Pricing

Background checks are available through PeopleFinders, a company that offers many plans at reasonable pricing for both rare and regular users. Depending on the number ordered, the price of a single telephone report might range from $1 to $1.95.

Depending on your needs, you may choose between the $24.95/month PeopleFinders Membership or the $29.95/month PeopleFinders Premium Membership. Customers who want a more robust membership have two alternatives to choose from.

User-friendliness

The PeopleFinders service streamlines the background check process by offering its customers basic search tools and a streamlined interface. Information on individuals, such as names, residences, and even criminal records, may be quickly accessed by service users.

PeopleFinders’ reports are straightforward and to the point, so users shouldn’t have any trouble understanding the data provided.

US Search – Best for Accurate Public Records

Pricing: Starts at $19.86/mo

Star rating: 3.3/5

US Search, a company that does background checks, has many dating-related uses. Users may verify the authenticity of potential business partners and the reliability of the data they provide.

If users take this precaution, they may reduce their risk of becoming victims of catfishing or other forms of online fraud. Second, US Search provides access to a wealth of publicly available data that may provide light on a person’s history, such as their criminal record and court case details.

People who are on the fence about whether or not to pursue a romantic relationship with someone might use this data to make a well-informed decision. With US Search’s wide search options and personalized report options, customers may easily and rapidly zero in on the specific information they need.

Data from American search engines include

Coworkers, classmates, neighbors, or even exes

Past jobs

Education level

Phone number

Past names and addresses

People Search Reports

Birth or death certificates

Social media profiles

Genealogical history

Their family details

Arrest records

Criminal history

Reports on sexual offenses, and many more

Pros:

Cheap

Intuitive in its operation

Instantaneous Outcomes

Cons:

It will cost extra to do thorough background checks

A brief explanation

Available exclusively in the US

Pricing

US Search’s pricing structure might be murky owing to conflicting claims of expenditures and additional fees for utilizing various services. Those who only sometimes want background checks may sign up for the company’s $19.86 monthly membership package. This may be a good option to consider.

The more often a consumer uses US Search Pro, the more affordable their subscription becomes, and both membership tiers include unlimited report access. Pricing breaks down as follows: $59/month for a monthly membership or $599/year for an unlimited access lifetime membership.

US Search’s pricing may not be the clearest, but the service does offer a number of different subscription packages to accommodate its large client base.

User-friendliness

Superbly simple search bar. Users like the clean design and user-friendliness of the site.

With access to a database of billions of documents, US Search can quickly locate the information you need.

Entering an address might lead to results like contact details, property details, and even a timeline of events at that location. In addition, you may research a candidate’s work experience and credentials.

Our Ranking Methodology for the Best Background Check Services For Dating

It’s important to take precautions and make educated guesses about potential partners while internet dating. One method to get there is to employ a background check service to look into and verify details about prospective partners. Now that you know what kinds of background check services exist, how can you choose the one that’s best for you?

When deciding on the best dating background check services, we considered the following factors:

Price and value for money: It’s important to get a background check service that provides great value for the money since the prices might vary widely. To do this, we compared the prices and quality of the various offerings.

It’s important to get a background check service that provides great value for the money since the prices might vary widely. To do this, we compared the prices and quality of the various offerings. Accuracy and comprehensiveness of the background check: The best background check services should provide full and accurate disclosure of a subject’s history, including any criminal records, court papers, and other publicly available information. We evaluated the depth and breadth of each service’s search features, as well as their ability to provide relevant, up-to-date results.

The best background check services should provide full and accurate disclosure of a subject’s history, including any criminal records, court papers, and other publicly available information. We evaluated the depth and breadth of each service’s search features, as well as their ability to provide relevant, up-to-date results. Privacy and security of personal information: Selecting a background check firm that respects your right to privacy and protects your personal information is essential. We investigated each service’s privacy practices and security measures to ensure they adequately guard consumers’ data.

Selecting a background check firm that respects your right to privacy and protects your personal information is essential. We investigated each service’s privacy practices and security measures to ensure they adequately guard consumers’ data. User-friendliness of the service: A good background check service should have an intuitive and easy-to-use interface. We compared the ease of use, search functionality, report generation, and responsiveness of each service’s customer support.

Using these criteria, we researched and analyzed various background check services to discover the most reliable ones for online dating. Thanks to these standards and our research, we were able to identify the best providers of background checks.

Keep in mind that no service can guarantee your safety or provide you with a full picture of someone’s history. Nevertheless, if you use a reputable background check service, you may learn more about a person’s history and make better informed dating decisions.

Best Background Check Services For Dating – Buyer’s Guide

Why Do You Need Background Checks for Dating?

Profiles are Public:

The widespread coverage of online dating may make it easier to find a partner, but it also increases the inherent dangers of the practice. Online dating makes it easy to browse profiles and start a conversation with people in your area. Yet, if you can notice the finer details of your match, so can they.

If a criminal manages to access all of your social media profiles, they might theoretically cyber stalk you. This means that criminals may acquire access to your data and use it maliciously.

Ensure Other Users Don’t Give You A Fake Identity Or False Information:

People often adopt false personas and portrayals of themselves to attract others. It’s possible to have a lengthy conversation with someone before realizing they’ve been giving you false information the whole time.

Con artists are usually quite good at getting their targets to accept their lies. When people are requested to pay a fee for sexually graphic photos, it might be a fraud. Nevertheless, if you remove someone’s profile on one site, they may quickly make a new one, find yours, and deceive you into talking to them again.

The worst part is that some victims really fall for these schemes. This dishonesty has lately become a major issue for online dating services. Catfishing and other forms of online fraud flourish because of the anonymity provided by the internet.

Doing a background check online may help avoid these kinds of problems by providing you with information about a person’s identity and criminal history.

Make Sure The Person Online Is A Real Person:

Due to the fact that most individuals do not check credentials before conversing with someone they met online, scammers may get away with far more than simply impersonating them.

It’s possible for criminals, including convicted sex offenders, to communicate with the public while hiding their true identities behind fake dating profiles. Many people embellish their social media profiles to make themselves appear better than they really are.

If you suspect that an online predator made the one you’re interacting with, you should take additional precautions. Given the lack of clarity in these profiles, it’s wise to research a possible date’s history before agreeing to meet in person.

Prevent Violence Or Harm:

Due to the ease with which people may assume fake identities and disguise their true ones on dating services, it may be difficult to discern if a possible match is hazardous. Reports of failed online dates are in the news on a daily basis, so use extreme caution.

It’s not uncommon for people to be surprised when they eventually meet their online dating match in person. Background checks may reveal information about a person’s veracity, destructive potential, risk, and criminal history.

How Can You Use Background Checks for Dating?

Reverse Image Search

Infringements on intellectual property rights, con artists, and fake profiles are the most pressing issues on the web today. Using this service is a great way to reduce the likelihood of meeting a catfish and guarantee that no fictitious details are being used. A photo may be searched for, and then all the sites that include it can be found using a reverse image search.

With reverse image search, you may more easily locate a person’s social media page, reconnect with a former flame, or learn more about a new acquaintance. You need to take a snapshot of their profile picture and upload it to a background check website.

To see all the profiles and sites that have featured a certain image, just click on the image. Thanks to reverse image search, you may have total confidence in the identity of the person you’re chatting with online.

Social Check

The only information you will get from a standard criminal background check is whether or not your prospective spouse has been formally charged with or convicted guilty of a crime. On the other hand, you may be able to find more information online.

It’s possible to learn more about a potential spouse, including their likes and dislikes, social circles, and any sexist comments or behavior they’ve recently posted.

You may find out where your potential date is situated by doing a Google search for their name, checking out their social media profiles, and using the cache and cookies on your browser.

Make Sure They’re Not A Convicted Sex Offender

Investigating a potential date’s criminal record for sexual offenses is prudent. Under the authority of federal law, all fifty states in the United States of America are obligated to maintain up-to-date databases on public sexual offenders and make any pertinent information publicly available.

Records of sexual offenders from several tribes, states, and territories are housed in a single national database.

Verify Prior Employment

There is usually an area on a company’s website that’s dedicated to its employees, complete with bios, photos, and a statement of the company’s values. It would look awful for them if they pretended to be a high-ranking employee when they weren’t there.

LinkedIn is another tool for verifying a person’s work history. Employees identify their current and previous employers and job titles so that you may verify their employment claims. Any discrepancies in this regard should be taken very seriously.

When Is the Best Time to Run a Background Check for Dating?

Before the first date

The idea of digging into someone’s history before even meeting them for the first time on a date may seem intrusive. After all, on a first date, nobody wants to open up about their problems.

Doing a brief background check on the person you’re going out with ensuring that they’re who they say they’re will, on the other hand, give you the peace of mind that you need. You may learn about the person’s background in a short amount of time by skimming their social media pages or doing a fast Internet search.

You may ask for their mobile number if you can’t find it on the website. A search engine should provide more precise results using that specific number.

After a couple of dates

If you believe doing a background check too soon will lead you to draw false assumptions about the person’s character, then you shouldn’t undertake one. For the sake of argument, let’s pretend you and your date have just started dating and are eager to take things to the next level.

Using a background check service or, for more precise results, hiring professional background screeners may help put your mind at ease about your new significant other.

Make sure to tell someone you trust

Don’t go out on a first date without telling a friend or family member where you’ll be and what time you expect to be back. It might be anybody from a friend to a roommate to a brother, but you get the idea.

Follow these steps before going out to make a new friend. Better still, you may arrange a time for them to contact you through text or phone to ensure you’re doing OK.

Don’t leave your drink unattended

If you’re in a bar with someone you don’t know well, it’s not a good idea to leave your drink unattended. In case you have to visit the toilet, it’s a good idea to have your drink, phone, and purse with you.

Even though it’s not the same thing, it’s still best to limit your alcohol intake on a first date. While generating a first impression, it helps to be completely in control of your ideas.

Don’t meet at home or your work

You feel a strong connection to this person, but it would be best to wait to introduce them to your loved ones or coworkers until you know them better. Choose a public place, like a cafe or a restaurant.

How to Stay Safe on Dating Sites

Be a bit apprehensive

While using a dating site, you should exercise extreme care around anybody who makes an overly confident first impression or seems to be too good to be true. Whenever someone asks for anything from you, whether it be money or your time, that even slightly reeks of a scam, you should not give it to them.

Don’t reveal personal information

While making a profile on a dating site, we think it’s important that you be honest about who you’re. Avoid giving up too much personal information, including your home address or email address. Hold off until you’ve established some rapport with the person.

Look them up

After you have the person’s real name, you may do a quick web search to see what comes up.

You may use Google’s reverse image search to verify the authenticity of a profile photo, search for the person’s name in news stories about suspicious events, and peruse their web profiles to see if they’ve shared anything you’d rather not encounter.

Best Background Check Services For Dating – Frequently Asked Questions

In case you have any further questions, we’ve included the explanations for the ones we get the most often below.

Is It Legal to Run a Background Check on Someone?

A background check may be conducted without the subject’s knowledge or permission, provided the results are kept secret. You may not promote, market to, encourage or advise anyone to use the content in any manner that might potentially harm them physically or emotionally.

Wait for the dating background check websites to complete their processes, and then all you have to do is read the detailed background check report and delete it once you’re done.

Do I Need a Background Check for Dating?

Using online dating apps or other services can make people more susceptible to harm, but there are also more options available to them when looking for a mate.

Background checks are essential for online dating services since the results may help you feel more at ease and protected.

How to Do a Background Check on Someone When You Are Dating?

When meeting someone for the first time, it’s a good idea to ensure you’re meeting the real deal. Put in a request for details or steer the conversation in a specific direction to elicit information. Examine their past to see whether it squares with the information included in the background report.

Bottom Line Best Background Check Services For Dating

No longer will a routine background check take days to complete. Background check services for online dating may tap into public records and other cutting-edge resources to help you learn more about a possible life mate.

If you need to do a background check, choose a service from the list above. By doing so, you may verify that the site of your choice provides the services it advertises and addresses any concerns you may have.

Background check providers employ the same methodology. However, BeenVerified offers the highest quality of service to its customers.

DISCLAIMER: You may not use the non-FCRA approved services mentioned in this article or the information they provide to make decisions about consumer credit, employment, insurance, tenant screening, or any other purpose that would require FCRA compliance. These services don’t provide consumer reports and are not consumer reporting agencies. (These terms have special meanings under the Fair Credit Reporting Act, 15 USC 1681 et seq., (“FCRA”), which are incorporated herein by reference.)

The information available on our website may not be 100% accurate, complete, or up to date, so do not use it as a substitute for your own due diligence, especially if you have concerns about a person’s criminal history. The services we mention do not make any representation or warranty about the accuracy of the information available through our website or about the character or integrity of the person about whom you inquire. For more information, please review each service’s Terms of Use.