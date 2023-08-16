Oticon Hearing Aids Review [2023]: Cutting-Edge Technology for Enhanced Hearing

Losing your hearing can seem like losing a connection to the world. But what if you could restore that connection with advanced technology? What if you could experience the world of sound as if your hearing was never lost?

Oticon hearing aids aim to do just that. They are designed to amplify sounds and help your brain make sense of them, providing a more natural and comfortable hearing experience. Ready to dive into the world of Oticon? Let’s explore.

Short Summary

Oticon is a world-leading hearing aid manufacturer with models designed to support how the brain processes sound.

Most insurance policies do not cover Oticon hearing aids. Still, alternative options such as FSA/HSA/HRA accounts are available, and Medicare may provide coverage for tests prescribed by a physician.

User reviews Provide positive feedback on the performance of Oticon Hearing Aids, although individual experiences may vary.

Oticon Hearing Aids Overview

Oticon is not just another hearing aid company. As the flagship brand of Denmark’s Demant A/S, it’s the world’s second-largest hearing aid manufacturer, offering various models to suit every need. Each model is designed to support how the brain processes sound, offering a unique listening experience beyond mere amplification.

In 2023, Oticon unveiled its most advanced hearing aid to date – the Oticon Real. It became their new flagship product, offering Oticon real hearing aids that build upon its predecessors, Oticon More and Opn S.

By incorporating artificial intelligence and Deep Neural Network (DNN) models that run on the Polaris R sound processing platform, Real furthers Oticon’s BrainHearing philosophy and makes it stand out as one of the best hearing aids.

Oticon offers a wide range of hearing aid models to cater to different types and severities of hearing loss. The company’s product line includes receiver-in-canal (RIC), behind-the-ear (BTE), and custom in-the-ear (ITE) models.

Pros

Customizable options, meaning they are suitable for all types of hearing loss.

Uses an onboard deep neural network to help the brain process sound.

Top-range technology that can be personalized to your needs.

Completely wireless.

Rechargeable batteries can be used.

Cons

Costly accessories.

Battery life can be inconsistent.

Only available through hearing specialists or an Oticon specialist.

Popular Oticon Hearing Aid Models

Here below are some of the best hearing aid models that Oticon offers:

In February 2023, Oticon launched its new flagship product, the Oticon Real, replacing the previous flagship model, the Oticon More. The Oticon Real brings three significant improvements:

Sudden Sound Stabilizer

This feature swiftly dampens the sound of loud noises such as doorbells, barking dogs, or clattering dishes. According to Oticon, these enhancements reduce the strain of listening by 22% in challenging situations.

Wind and Handling Stabilizer

This feature minimizes wind noise and the sound produced when your hair or hand touches the hearing aids.

Previously, users needed a separate app for remote appointments with their audiologist. Oticon has now integrated this feature into its primary app, simplifying the user process.

Pros

Clear, natural sound

Effective management of sudden noises

Wind and handling noise reduction

Compatible with iPhone and Android

Reliable app for hearing aid controls

An array of color options

Cons

Only available in styles that sit behind the ear

Connectivity with older Android devices can be inconsistent

Premium Oticon hearing aids price due to advanced technology features

Key Features of Oticon Real

Let’s take a closer look at the key features of the Oticon Real:

Clear Natural Sound

Speech clarity is an area where Oticon Real excels. The hearing aids use a new speech processing algorithm that enhances speech clarity and reduces background noise, making it easier for users to understand conversations in noisy environments.

Sudden Noise Reducer

The Oticon Real features a Sudden Sound Stabilizer that is a game-changer. The Sudden Sound Stabilizer is designed to detect soft, loud, and sudden sounds and to control them so that they’re audible but not uncomfortably loud or intrusive. This is all whilst maintaining speech audibility at the same time.

NEW Wind Noise Canceller

Oticon’s NEW wind and handling noise reduction is another major improvement in the Oticon Real hearing aids. Research has shown that the new system provides up to 23dB greater speech understanding in windy conditions without introducing discomfort. Nothing has been better if you are an active nature lover, golf fanatic, or the like.



Oticon OWN is a custom product line that caters to individuals with mild to severe hearing loss. This in-the-ear Oticon hearing aid with Bluetooth is designed to fit the unique shape of your ear. They are packed with innovative technology that mimics how our brain works, making them one of the most advanced hearing aids on the market.

Pros

Innovative use of a Deep Neural Network for sound processing

Custom-made for a perfect fit

Variety of styles and colors

Seamless connectivity with smartphones

Reliable and feature-rich Oticon ON app

Advanced BrainHearing technology

Cons

Limited compatibility with older Bluetooth devices

Not suitable for individuals with profound hearing loss

Currently, no rechargeable option is available



Key Features of Oticon OWN

Deep Neural Network

One of the most exciting features of the Oticon OWN is the use of a Deep Neural Network (DNN). This technology, similar to what tech giants like Google use, processes millions of data points and gets smarter over time.

The DNN in Oticon OWN hearing aids has been trained with 12 million real-life sounds, effectively allowing the devices to distinguish between important sounds and background noise.

Connectivity

The Oticon OWN hearing aids are designed for the modern, connected user. They offer direct, high-quality streaming from both Apple and Android devices, allowing users to enjoy their favorite music, make phone calls, and even connect to certain television models. The Oticon ON app offers discreet and effective hearing aid control right from your smartphone.

Customizable and Comfortable Design

The Oticon OWN hearing aids are custom-made to fit your ear shape, providing maximum discretion, comfort, and style. The devices are available in five colors, allowing users to choose a model matching their skin tone or personal style.

Enhanced Connectivity

The Oticon OWN hearing aids are designed for seamless connectivity. They can connect to almost any iPhone or iOS device (iPhone 6s and newer), offering hands-free calling with two-way streaming. This means that the hearing aids can act just like earbuds, streaming phone calls to your ears and delivering the sound of your voice over the phone.

For Android users and older iPhone users, the devices can still provide a high level of connectivity as long as the phone is kept close. It’s worth noting that not all Bluetooth devices can directly connect to the Oticon OWN hearing aids due to the current limitations of Bluetooth Low Energy.

Oticon More is an innovative hearing aid solution developed by the reputable company Oticon. Known for its cutting-edge BrainHearing technology, Oticon has once again pushed the boundaries of what is possible in hearing assistance.

The More model employs a 360-degree microphone, lithium-ion battery technology, and direct connectivity to iOS and Android devices, making it a standout product in the market.

Pros:

Four versions are available

Eight different colors

Uses telecoil and two-way hands-free communication

Streams sound directly from television using Oticon’s TV adapter

Compatible with EduMic, allowing you to connect directly to a teacher’s or speaker’s microphone, tablets, or computers.

Cons:

Relatively expensive

Oticon More: Key Features

Oticon More comes with several impressive features, including:

360-degree microphone : This feature lets the device capture sound from all directions, providing a natural hearing experience.

: This feature lets the device capture sound from all directions, providing a natural hearing experience. Lithium-ion battery technology : With this feature, users can enjoy a full day of hearing after just three hours of charging.

: With this feature, users can enjoy a full day of hearing after just three hours of charging. Direct connectivity to iOS and Android devices: This enables users to stream audio directly to their hearing aids, enhancing their listening experience.

This enables users to stream audio directly to their hearing aids, enhancing their listening experience. Tinnitus relief with Tinnitus SoundSupport: This provides users soothing sounds like ocean waves to help mitigate tinnitus symptoms.

This provides users soothing sounds like ocean waves to help mitigate tinnitus symptoms. Multiple charging options: These include a disposable battery option and a rechargeable option.

These include a disposable battery option and a rechargeable option. Variety of colors: Oticon More is available in more than five colors, allowing users to choose one that best suits their style.

Building on the success of its predecessors, the Oticon Opn S takes the game to a whole new level. This model employs BrainHearing technology and the advanced Velox S sound processing platform to provide a listening experience that mimics natural hearing.

Oticon Opn S reduces listening effort and enhances speech comprehension for an overall improved hearing experience.

One of the key features of the Oticon Opn S is Speech Rescue LX. This feature shifts frequencies to levels where the individual has less hearing loss, making the Oticon Opn S a versatile solution for a wide range of hearing loss levels. And with a price range generally between $1,500-$3,000, it balances cost and performance.

Oticon Hearing Aids Review: Top Features

Oticon is a trusted, well-known name in the industry. Their hearing aids come in several styles, including options that are invisible in the ear for the ultimate privacy.

Oticon has continued to lead the industry in technology and innovation, resulting in various features that improve hearing and usability for the wearer.

High-Quality Immersive Sounds- When using Oticon hearing aids, you can hear the sounds around you. This way, you can participate in conversations even in noisy surroundings.

Styles That Suit You- Oticon lets you choose the hearing aid style that fits you the best. They have both in-the-ear and behind-the-ear styles. With the in-the-ear styles, you have choices such as full shell, half shell, completely-in-the-canal, and invisible-in-the-canal Speak with a hearing specialist for help deciding which option is best for you based on your needs and the extent of your hearing loss.

Device Connectivity- Most Oticon hearing aids can act as headsets that you can use to watch videos, make hands-free calls, or listen to music. The Connect Clip technology lets you connect your hearing aid to Bluetooth-enabled devices like your smartphone. Your hearing aid can also act as a microphone during calls and help project the voice of someone far away directly to your devices.

Oticon Technology- Oticon technology is continuously evolving and improving. The revolutionary advancements allow your device to analyze sounds and focus on speech. It reduces the other noise, lets you hear the conversation clearly, and can switch to different speakers easily, so you never miss a moment.

Be More Engaged in Conversation- Oticon devices make it easier to follow a conversation. You receive sound in real time, meaning that you spend less time trying to connect to what others are saying and more time reacting and participating.

Help Your Brain Hear Easier- Hearing is a complex process controlled by the brain. When you experience hearing loss, the brain works harder to compensate for this. If left untreated, it can lead to conditions such as dementia.

Oticon hearing aids feature unique BrainHearingTM technology, which provides your brain with all the sounds around you to focus on which are most relevant and create meaning from them.

Rechargeable- Some Oticon hearing aids are available in rechargeable options. This eliminates the need to purchase and change your batteries.





Oticon Hearing Technology

Before we get into the hearing aid styles and devices that Oticon offers, it’s important to understand the technology that comes with their various models. According to our Oticon hearing aids review, depending on your needs, you may only want some of these technologies, while others may want a model equipped with all of them.

BrainHearing

Every Oticon hearing aid is equipped with this innovative technology. Designed to provide support not only in the ears but also in the brain, users experience less fatigue. Precise sound is delivered through the hearing aid, so your brain spends less energy deciphering noise.

This technology works very well for those with mild to moderate hearing loss. Those with more severe losses may need additional technologies, such as remote microphones, to hear well in noise.

OpenSound Navigator

Allowing the brain to decide where to focus sound, OpenSound Navigator allows you to hear a full landscape of sound.

This means on a busy street, you’ll hear the sound of cars, your footsteps, and the person’s voice you’re walking next to, but their voice will be the most amplified.

Velox S

Available with the Oticon’s Opn S hearing aids, the Velox S platform includes sensitive detectors that pick up changes in the acoustic environment you’re in at a rate of 56,000 times per second. It also includes feedback management and an option for rechargeable batteries.

OpenSound Optimizer

Hanging its hat on “no feedback” results, the OpenSound Optimizer provides up to six decibels of additional sound gain and 30 percent more speech cues to the brain, according to our Oticon hearing aids review.

Tinnitus SoundSupport

For those dealing with tinnitus, Oticon provides a feature called Tinnitus SoundSupport in some hearing aids. This feature plays a range of sounds, such as white noise or ocean sounds, to help alleviate tinnitus symptoms. Users can control these sounds using Oticon’s dedicated app, providing a personalized solution to tinnitus management.

Oticon Hearing Aids Review: Accessories and Apps

Oticon’s commitment to enhancing the hearing experience doesn’t stop at hearing aids. The company also offers a variety of accessories to complement its range of hearing aids. From the TV Adapter 3.0 for direct audio streaming to the ConnectClip for hands-free phone calls, Oticon ensures that users have the tools to stay connected and engaged.

One of the standout features of Oticon’s offerings is the Oticon On App. This smartphone application offers the following:

Control over hearing aids

Volume adjustment

Connection to other devices

Tinnitus feature for relief

Personalized hearing training

Operation of other internet-connected devices, such as lights, home alarms, and smart thermostats

This makes Oticon a comprehensive hearing care provider, offering advanced solutions like Oticon More hearing aids.

ConnectClip

The ConnectClip is more than just an accessory. It’s a game-changer. This device transforms. Oticon hearing aids into wireless stereo headsets for streaming music, making hands-free phone calls, or making Bluetooth video calls. It can also be used as a remote microphone in meetings, making it a versatile tool for various listening situations.

Not only does ConnectClip provide convenience, but it also enhances the overall hearing experience. By streaming audio directly to the hearing aids, users can enjoy:

Clear, high-quality sound without the need for a separate headset

A more immersive and enjoyable experience when listening to music

Clear and crisp phone calls

Active participation in meetings without missing any important information

Oticon On App

The Oticon On App is a testament to Oticon’s commitment to integrating cutting-edge technology into their hearing aids. This smartphone application provides users with control settings and can be used as a smart home hub, offering a seamless and convenient user experience.

Our Oticon hearing aids review shows that one of the standout features of the Oticon On App is its tinnitus relief feature. By allowing users to:

Play white noise or other controlled sounds discreetly in their hearing aids

Offer a form of tinnitus relief

Help users personalize their hearing training

The app provides a convenient and customizable solution for managing tinnitus.

Moreover, the app can operate other internet-connected devices, such as lights, home alarms, and smart thermostats, making it a powerful tool for smart living.

TV Adapter 3.0

Enhancing your TV-viewing experience is as simple as using Oticon’s TV Adapter 3.0. This wireless device offers the following features:

Streams audio directly from a TV to compatible hearing aids

Provides an immersive and enriched TV-viewing experience

Offers a reliable connection

Has a range of up to 45 feet

Eliminates the need for additional headphones or earphones

The Oticon TV Adapter 3.0 allows users to enjoy their favorite shows and movies easily.

Assessing Your Hearing Needs

While Oticon hearing aids offer a wide range of models and features, it’s crucial to remember that hearing aids are not one-size-fits-all. A hearing test is a vital first step to determine which hearing aid is most suitable for you based on your hearing and lifestyle. After all, the best first hearing aid is the one that fits your needs and lifestyle perfectly.

Oticon offers hearing aids for people with different levels of hearing loss. These range from mild to severe and even profound hearing loss. Whether you’re experiencing minor hearing difficulties or severe hearing loss, Oticon’s variety of models and technologies ensures you a solution.

Insurance Coverage for Oticon Hearing Aids

When considering the purchase of Oticon hearing aids, it’s important to understand the financial implications. Unfortunately, most insurance policies do not cover the cost of hearing aids, making out-of-pocket payment a reality for many.

However, there are alternative options available. FSA, HSA, or HRA are good options for buying hearing aids. These accounts provide more flexibility and freedom in allocating and spending healthcare funds. U.S. military veterans may be eligible for free premium hearing aids. This is a great plus for these individuals.

While Medicare does not offer coverage for hearing devices, it may cover hearing tests prescribed by a physician if hearing loss is present. It’s always advisable to review your insurance plan to determine if it covers hearing aids and examinations.

What is the Price of Oticon Hearing Aids?

Depending on your model, the cost of Oticon hearing aids can vary between $1,800-$4,000. The models come in a range of styles, including behind-the-ear (BTE) hearing aids, in-the-ear (ITE) hearing aids, and receiver-in-the-ear (RITE) hearing aids.

Our Oticon hearing aids review shows they offer normal and rechargeable hearing aids. Each can be used for people with mild to severe hearing loss. However, ITE hearing aids offer more discreet support because they fit in your ear canal and are less likely to be seen.

Warranty and Support

When you invest in Oticon hearing aids, you’re not only purchasing a device but also getting the assurance of Oticon’s warranty and support. Oticon provides a 12-month limited warranty, offering peace of mind to users. However, it’s important to note that Oticon’s warranty excludes batteries, accessories, and earpieces.

If you are wondering, “Where can I find Oticon hearing aid repair near me?” you can search their website for the information.

In addition to Oticon’s warranty, some audiologists may provide additional warranties to safeguard your hearing aids. This means you can enjoy the benefits of purchasing Oticon hearing aids with the reassurance that help is available if you need it.

Oticon Hearing Aids Reviews and Experiences

User reviews and experiences provide valuable insights into the real-world performance of Oticon hearing aids. While many hearing aid users have reported positive experiences, noting the ambient noise suppression of the hearing aids as the best they’ve tried, some users have reported areas for improvement, such as selective volume control.

Despite the noted issues, the general consensus among users is that Oticon hearing aids offer quality hearing outcomes with an excellent hearing experience. However, as with any device, individual experiences may vary, and it’s always a good idea to consult with an audiologist to determine the best hearing aid for your unique needs.

Alternatives to Oticon Hearing Aids

While Oticon offers a wide range of high-quality hearing aids, they may not be the best fit for everyone. Whether you’re looking for a more affordable option or simply exploring other brands, there are several alternatives to Oticon hearing aids worth considering.

For example, MD Hearing Aid is cost-effective for individuals with mild to moderately severe hearing loss, considered one of the best over the counter hearing aids. With an initial cost of approximately $300 per pair, it’s a budget-friendly alternative to Oticon hearing aids, which typically have higher prices.

Pros

Mobile application to personalize and alter settings

100-day risk-free trial

Follow-up treatment for three years

Three-year protection against loss and damage

Battery-powered and rechargeable choices

Pros

Doesn’t need an audiologist checkup to be bought

Cheap and accessible for internet purchase

Rechargeable models

Available for hearing loss ranging from mild to moderate

Pros

Hearing aids that may be purchased without a medical examination of the ear are known as over-the-counter (OTC) aids.

Regularly discounted to $299.89

All hearing aids come with a 45-day money-back guarantee.

Free access to audiologists and audiologists for the rest of your life

Pros

Аccess to 30+ audiologists and hearing aid specialists provided through remote service for the rest of your life

The Big 4 of CIC Hearing Aids

Zero-visibility architecture

The integrated soundscape optimizer sound adjusts and works automatically.

Pros

There are three available styles

45-day no-risk trial

Most designs for hearing loss range from modest to severe

Some of the versions are compatible with the Hearing Remote mobile app and Bluetooth technology

Numerous variants with rechargeable options

Oticon Hearing Aids Review: FAQs

Is Oticon a Good Hearing Aid Company?

Oticon is one of the best hearing aid companies overall. Oticon delivers good sound quality, convenience, and simplicity. It is a great choice for anyone looking for an easy-to-use device to help them manage their hearing needs.

What Is the Life Expectancy of an Oticon Hearing Aid?

Oticon hearing devices last between three and seven years. The life expectancy is fairly large because a lot will depend on how you treat your hearing aids. Regular maintenance will help your hearing aids last longer.

To maintain your hearing aids, clean them, remove them before showing them, don’t drop them on a hard surface, and ensure that they aren’t left by direct heat when you aren’t using them.

Are Oticon Hearing Aids Suitable for Profound Hearing Loss?

Yes. Oticon hearing aids are suitable for people with mild to severe to profound hearing loss. Each hearing aid can be programmed to your needs. You can only buy Oticon hearing aids from your audiologist or hearing care professional, which means they can be programmed to your needs.

Are There Oticon Hearing Aids Near Me?

If you wish to purchase Oticon hearing aids, you can check their website for the nearest hearing clinic near you.

Who Makes Oticon Hearing Aids? Are They Made in China?

Oticon hearing aids are manufactured in Denmark, and while they export a key component of their aides to China, Taiwan, and Singapore, Oticon hearing aids themselves are not made in China.

Do Oticon Hearing Aids Have Bluetooth Connectivity?

Oticon hearing aids are one of the best Bluetooth hearing aids, with the newest models allowing you up to 8 Bluetooth connections.

Conclusion: Oticon Hearing Aids Review

In a world where hearing loss is increasingly prevalent, Oticon is a leading hearing aid manufacturer that prioritizes sound quality, innovative technology, and user experience. From the AI-enhanced Oticon More to the high-powered Xceed, Oticon offers a diverse range of models to cater to varying degrees of hearing loss.

While Oticon hearing aids cost slightly more than other brands, the investment is justified by their advanced features, comprehensive support, and positive user reviews. However, it’s always advisable to consult with an audiologist and explore all available options, including insurance coverage and alternative brands, before making a final decision.





