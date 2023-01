Pet Pals TV

‘Pet Pals TV’: Flea and tick meds in winter

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, Pet Pals TV shares a fun, interesting and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population.

This week, Patty Spitler, the host of “Pet Pals TV,” was joined by certified veterinary journalist and investigative “Pet Pals TV” reporter, Tom Dock.

Dock recommends getting your pet two annual exams each year.

Learn more by watching the full interview.