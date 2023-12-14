Search
Pet Pals TV: Getting ‘batty’ with species specialist Barney Wood

by: Hunter Godby-Schwab
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, Pet Pals TV shares a fun, interesting, and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population.

Species specialist Barney Wood joins Daybreak to talk about the things he learned about bats. Including how they help farmers save millions on pest control.

“One bat can eat 5,000 mosquitoes in the night. So, if you don’t like mosquitoes, you better like bats, because they are our friends.”

Watch the full interview to learn more.

