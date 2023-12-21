Pet Pals TV: Spreading holiday cheer through pet therapy

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, Pet Pals TV shares a fun, interesting, and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population.

Pet therapy manager at Eskenazi Health Shelly Fisher joins Midday to talk about the benefits of therapy dogs and the good work they do.

“Well, during this holiday season, we really want to shine the spotlight on our volunteers. We all think we have really great dogs and we’re all right, but our volunteers take it one step further and they see the difference that they make in their own lives and then they’re willing to share it with the people at the hospital.” said Fisher.

Watch the full interview to learn more, if you’d like to inquire more about the dog therapy program at Eskenazi, you contact Fisher on her email at Michelle.fisher@eskenazihealth.edu.