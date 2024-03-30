‘Pet Pals TV’: Swag the Dog’s second chance with The Four-Legged Ranch

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, “Pet Pals TV” shares a fun, interesting, and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population.

Giving those pets a second chance when no one else will – that’s the mission of The Four-Legged Ranch.

This week, Patty Spitler, host of “Pet Pals TV” and “Great Day TV,” was joined by Nancy Hoffman, the founder of The Four-Legged Ranch, and Swag the Dog.

Hoffman shares with Patty the story of 4-year-old Swag, who was rescued from a breeding operation in late January. Shortly after they rescued him, they noticed he wasn’t feeling well.

“We took him to the vet, and they did all kinds of testing, and found out that he has leptospirosis, which attacks the vital organs,” Hoffman said.

Hoffman says that Swag is currently in liver and kidney failure, and his condition could have been prevented by a simple vaccine.

Since his diagnosis, Swag has lived with Hoffman’s sister, who eventually adopted him after he spent time with her in foster. “He has a forever home,” Hoffman said. “He loves everybody, he’s a prince.”

Hoffman says stories like Swag’s are why The Four-Legged Ranch helps shelter dogs and gives them a second chance. She also shares why the program is so important, and warns about backyard breeding.

To hear more about how The Four-Legged Ranch helps dogs and the differences between responsible and backyard breeding, watch the full interview above.