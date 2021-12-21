Sponsored

Indy Roof Company makes generous donation to Toys for Tots

by: Staff Reports
Aaron Christy, Founder and Adam Kaminski, COO of Indy Roof Company are working to make Christmas a little brighter this year.

Indy Roof Company is happy to announce a very generous donation to benefit WISH-TV’s WISH Tree campaign, benefitting Toys for Tots! The donation was a celebration after Indy Roof Company successfully raising their goal of $20,000 to provide relief to the victims of the recent tornado outbreak in Kentucky. Watch the video below to learn more and how you can help! https://fb.watch/a0HQJrV7wa/

