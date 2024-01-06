16-year-old dart phenom breaks records at 2024 World Darts Championship

Luke Littler of England in action during the semifinal match against Scott Williams of England at the World Darts Championship, in London, Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

LONDON (WISH) — A teenage professional darts player is taking social media by storm after competing in the Professional Darts Corporation’s World Darts Championship.

Luke Littler is a 16-year-old from Warrington, England, which sits between Liverpool and Manchester.

During the competition, which wrapped up on Wednesday, Littler became the youngest person ever to win a match at the tournament.

Littler had notable victories over former World Darts Champions Rob Cross, Raymond Van Barneveld, and Christian Kist. He would face off against another Englishman, Luke Humphries, in the final. Littler earned a 4-2 lead to start the championship match, but ultimately fell to Humphries 7-4.

“Fair play to (Humphries), he deserves that title,” Littler told the PDC after the final. “I’m into the world’s top 32, runner-up on my debut. It’s been an unbelievable tournament, and now I just want to go on and win it.”

With the second place finish, Littler scored a £200,000 prize, which is $254,500.

According to the Guinness Book of World Records, Littler broke another record during his first appearance in the World Darts Championship.

In his opening match against Kist, he scored an average of 106.2, the highest ever in a debut.

If Littler had won against Humphries, he would have been the youngest competitor to win the whole tournament. That record currently belongs to Michael Van Gerwnen, who won the championship at 24 in 2014.