After collapse of IndyCar deal, Calderón lands seat in Formula 2

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - MAY 24: NTT IndyCar series driver Tatiana Calderon poses during a photo shoot at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Brian Spurlock/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After funding evaporated for her IndyCar season, Tatiana Calderón will soon be back in an open-wheeler.

The 29-year-old native of Colombia will join Charouz Racing System in Formula 2 beginning this weekend in Spa-Francorchamps. Calderón replaces Cem Bölükbasi, who is currently 23rd in the standings and did not score a point in 16 races this season. Calderón will be with the team through the rest of the season. Charouz is seventh in the team standings.

Calderón started her season with A.J. Foyt’s IndyCar team. She was set to split time in the car with veteran J.R. Hildebrand taking over on ovals while Calderón covered road and street courses. She was the first female driver to be a regular in the IndyCar series since 2013.

She appeared in seven races for the team, last racing on July 3 at Mid-Ohio. Her best finish was 15th at the GMR Grand Prix at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on a rain-soaked track.

However, funding issues with primary sponsor ROKiT led to the car being kept in the garage since July.

Calderón previously raced in Formula 2 in 2019, finishing 22nd and failing to score a point.