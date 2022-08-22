Sports

Andretti announces plans for new $200M headquarters in Fishers

Team owner Michael Andretti looks on during practice for the IndyCar Detroit Grand Prix auto racing doubleheader on Belle Isle in Detroit, on June 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — Fishers will soon be home to Andretti Global, the company of American motorsports titan Michael Andretti.

The $200 million facility will span 90 acres with a 575,000 square foot facility, which will be near Nickle Plate Trail. Construction begins later this year and it is expected to be operational by 2025.

The company said it expects to create up to 500 new jobs by the end of 2026.

Andretti fields teams in IndyCar, Formula E, Extreme E, IMSA and more. He’s also been pushing for entry into Formula 1.

“Indiana holds an important place in the history of racing, and in my career as a driver and an owner; I’m happy to confirm that the Racing Capital of the World will continue to be the home of our global racing efforts for a long time to come,” Andretti said on his website. “We’re excited about our plans for the new campus and looking forward to becoming a part of the Fishers community.

In addition to being the hub of his motorsports empire, the facility will have an indoor amphitheater and museum.

The Indiana Economic Development Corporation is intending to give the company up to $19 million in conditional tax credits and up to $125,000 in training grants.