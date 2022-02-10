Sports

Ball State teams up with Letterman and RLL Racing

MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) — In January 2021, Ball State became a founding member of of the Esports Collegiate Conference.

Now, a year later, the program is teaming up with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing to take Esports to the next level at the university.

Program Director Dan Marino says it’s major leg up for his students.

“The opportunities with an organization like RLL learning an industry skill set that they can use after they graduate, all on a basis of their skill in a game to get here, I think is pretty remarkable,” Marino said.

RLL team co-owner and notable Ball State alum David Letterman says it was a no brainer to team up. He believes this is just the beginning for Esports.

“I think this is the way of all sports. I think this is going to be the equivalent, if not the traditional, way into sports,” Letterman said.

The technology is amazing. The racing simulator specifically, gives real drivers another avenue to get track time. Letterman says the gaming technology is almost unbelievable.

“I still have a clock radio I can’t set. So, this is amazing, beyond amazing. And changing out from under us by the second really,” Letterman said.

IndyCar drivers like Christian Lundgaard say the virtual racing is second nature. He thinks esports could impact racing as well.

“I do a bit of ‘Call of Duty.’ Just playing with my friends, I’ve grown up doing that. And you know the bigger we can make it the more it can influence our world in the real world,” Lundgaard said.

A part of this new partnership with RLL Racing is the opportunity for students to be involved with RLL at community events. There are also two $5,000 scholarships up for grabs for two members of Ball State’s varsity Esports team through the 2025-26 academic years. Letterman thinks that money will be put to good use.

“Beer money probably,” Letterman joked.

RLL drivers Jack Harvey and Christian Lundgaard also participated in the IndyCar-Motorsport Games Pro Challenge Wednesday night, a streamed virtual event featuring 20 IndyCar drivers racing for charity on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course in the rFactor 2 video game.