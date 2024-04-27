Search
Brendan Steele leads LIV Adelaide by one stroke after second round at The Grange

Brendan Steele of HyFlyers GC waves to the crowd during the second round of LIV Golf Adelaide at the Grange Golf Club Saturday, April 27, 2024 in Adelaide, Australia.(John Ferrey/LIV Golf via AP)
by: Associated Press
ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) — Three-time PGA Tour winner Brendan Steele shot an 8-under 64 to take a one-stroke lead after two rounds of the LIV Tour’s Adelaide tournament at The Grange Golf Club. The 41-year-old Steele’s last PGA Tour victory came in 2017 when he won his second Safeway Open. He lost in a playoff to Cameron Smith at the 2020 Sony Open in Hawaii. Steele had a 36-hole total of 14-under 130 Saturday. He had a stretch of four birdies, a bogey and two more birdies in the middle of his round. Danny Lee was a stroke behind after a 67, followed by Carlos Ortiz (68) and Mito Pereira (67) in a tie for third, two behind Steele.

