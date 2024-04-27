Brendan Steele leads LIV Adelaide by one stroke after second round at The Grange

ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) — Three-time PGA Tour winner Brendan Steele shot an 8-under 64 to take a one-stroke lead after two rounds of the LIV Tour’s Adelaide tournament at The Grange Golf Club. The 41-year-old Steele’s last PGA Tour victory came in 2017 when he won his second Safeway Open. He lost in a playoff to Cameron Smith at the 2020 Sony Open in Hawaii. Steele had a 36-hole total of 14-under 130 Saturday. He had a stretch of four birdies, a bogey and two more birdies in the middle of his round. Danny Lee was a stroke behind after a 67, followed by Carlos Ortiz (68) and Mito Pereira (67) in a tie for third, two behind Steele.