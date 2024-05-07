Caitlin Clark featured in documentary produced by Peyton Manning

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — For hoops fans looking to learn more about Indiana Fever rookie Caitlin Clark, former Colts quarterback Peyton Manning has you covered.

Manning produced a behind-the-scenes look at Clark’s prep and college career in the documentary “Full Court Press.” The Pro-Football Hall of Famer’s founded a production company called Omaha Productions.

Manning says he was excited to be back in town Monday to present the series at a red carpet put on by the nonprofit Heartland Film, which has an annual film festival in Indianapolis. “I was glad to come here and be a part of it. It’s a great place to make this premiere, we’re excited about this show that’s coming out on Saturday. I think this people are going to be fascinated by how hard these women work, what all they have to go through.”

The four-part series also features former South Carolina center Kamilla Cardoso and UCLA guard Kiki Rice.

Manning said, “It started when we did this show called ‘Quarterback’ where we kind of follow (Chiefs quarterback) Patrick Mahomes and two other quarterbacks, and people were fascinated by that, and right then women’s college basketball was kind of hitting this breakthrough. We had a zoom call with Caitlin where we kind of pitched the idea and she seemed interested.”

The series takes viewers behind the scenes and explores Clark’s efforts on the court to pass Pete Maravich as the NCAA’s all time scorer. The series also looks at Rice becoming the first college athlete to have a name, image and likeness (NIL) deal with a Jordan brand. Finally, film viewers can follow Cardoso from her time growing up in Brazil through her college career in South Carolina.

Cardoso said she enjoyed being a part of it. “At first, I was actually scared because I don’t really like cameras, but it was amazing because I was going to be able to tell the world my story. They are going to be able to see everything.”

The documentary will be broadcasted on ESPN Plus.