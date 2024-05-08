Bedford North Lawrence senior Chloe Spreen tops voting on AP Indiana All-State team

A basketball net at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on March 16, 2022. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Bedford North Lawrence senior Chloe Spreen led the Stars to the 2023 Class 4A state championship as part of a decorated high school career.

Individually, she became a regular on The Associated Press all-state teams — earning high honorable mention status as a freshman, making the second-team in 2022 and receiving first-team honors in 2023. This year, she’s the top vote-getter.

The Alabama signee closed out her prep career by earning more votes than anyone else from the panel of sportswriters, broadcasters and coaches around Indiana. Players are chosen regardless of grade level or which class their schools compete. The top 15 selections comprise the three all-state teams.

Spreen was joined on the first team by Reagan Wilson of Noblesville, Jaylah Lampley of Class 4A state champion Lawrence Central, Jordyn Poole of Fort Wayne Snider and Juliann Woodard of Jennings County. Woodard was a third-team selection last year.

The 5-foot-10 Spreen also won the IndyStar Indiana Miss Basketball Award after averaging 20.4 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game in leading the Stars to a 20-5 mark and their 13th consecutive sectional title. Spreen finished her career with a 93-14 record.

Wilson is headed to Iowa State while Poole and Woodard will play in the Big Ten — Poole at Purdue and Woodard at Michigan State. The lone junior on the first team, Lampley won the Gatorade and MaxPreps Indiana Player of the Year awards after leading Lawrence Central to a 30-1 record and its first state crown.

The second team is composed of Maya Makalusky of Hamilton Southeastern, Faith Wiseman of Indian Creek, Talia Harris of Fishers, Kira Reynolds of South Bend Washington and Ava Ziolkowski of Crown Point. Wiseman will play at Indiana, Harris is headed to Mercer and Ziolkowski is headed to Indiana Tech. Makalusky and Reynolds are juniors.

Reynolds was a second-team pick last year, too.

The third team has Camryn Runner of Hamilton Heights, Alli Harness of Carroll (Flora), Avery Gordon of Brownsburg, Gabby Spink of Class 3A state champion Gibson Southern and Olivia Nickerson of Twin Lakes.

Runner is an Evansville recruit, Harness is going to Western Michigan and Nickerson, who set a state record with 406 career 3-pointers, is headed to Bethel. Gordon and Spink are juniors. Gordon, a 6-6 post player, has verbally committed to Purdue.