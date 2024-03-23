Search
Citron and Hidalgo pace Irish to win over Kent State in women’s NCAA opener

Notre Dame guard Hannah Hidalgo (3) celebrates during the first half of a first-round college basketball game against Kent State in the NCAA Tournament Saturday, March 23, 2024, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Michael Caterina)
by: CURT RALLO Associated Press
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Sonia Citron scored 29 points and Hannah Hidalgo added a double-double with 14 points and 11 assists to help No. 2-seed Notre Dame beat 15th-seeded Kent State 81-67 on Saturday in the women’s NCAA Tournament.

Citron was 13 of 20 from the field while Hidalgo added six steals for the Irish (27-6), who play Monday in the second round.

Katie Shumate led Kent State (21-11) with 20 points while Janae Tyler scored 18.

A relentless defensive effort in the first quarter set a dominating tone for Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish used an 18-0 run on the way to building a 22-5 lead, harassing Kent State into a stretch of 0-for-13 shooting.

Notre Dame built the advantage to 49-30 at the half. The Fighting Irish hit six of their first nine shots from 3-point range and also had the transition game in high gear, racing to a 13-0 advantage in fastbreak points.

Kent State wouldn’t let Notre Dame romp into the next round. The Flashes closed the deficit to 67-55 with 5:30 left in the game.

Citron countered with a 3 and then cashed in on the next possession with a baseline cut to the hoop, scoring off a stunning dish from Hidalgo.

Hidalgo then delivered the knockout punch with a driving basket as she was fouled. Her free throw put the Fighting Irish up by 20 points at 77-57 with 3:41 left in the game.

UP NEXT:

The Irish play the winner of Ole Miss and Marquette in the second round.

