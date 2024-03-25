Dominant stats from Purdue’s win over Utah State

Purdue's Trey Kaufman-Renn (4) celebrates with teammates Mason Gillis (0), Braden Smith (3) and Fletcher Loyer during the second half of a second-round college basketball game against Utah State in the NCAA Tournament, Sunday, March 24, 2024 in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Purdue University men’s basketball team cruised to victory on Sunday afternoon in its second round NCAA Tournament matchup against No. 8-seeded Utah State.

The No. 1-seeded Boilers won 106-67, tying the program’s largest margin of victory in an NCAA Tournament game. The Boilers also beat Delaware by 39 points in an NCAA Tournament game in 1998.

“Today was just our day,” Purdue head coach Matt Painter said. “I thought some things after we kind of got settled into the game, and then we were able to establish Zach (Edey) at the rim, I just felt like that was too much for them, and then we balanced some things out, obviously made some shots from the perimeter.”

Purdue pulled away for good over Utah State late in the first half and never stopped pushing the pedal.

The 106 points are the most points Purdue has ever scored in an NCAA Tournament game in program history.

The victory was Purdue’s 31st win of the season, which sets a new program record for most wins in a single season.

“I think our defense really set the tone because, when we do that, we’re a good offensive rebounding team, but that defense can lead to some transition baskets, and as you get in the tournament and you play quality people, you’ve got to be able to steal points somewhere,” Painter said. “You can’t just play in the half court.”

Purdue outrebounded Utah State by 23 rebounds. The Boilers finished with 49 rebounds, while the Aggies had 26.

The Boilers had 29 assists in the victory as well, the third most in school history in an NCAA Tournament game.

“There’s no satisfaction,” Purdue senior center Zach Edey said. “I don’t think anybody on this team — like I didn’t come back to make the Sweet 16. I came back to make a run, a deep run. Nobody is satisfied with where we are now. Everybody wants to keep pushing. We’re going to keep taking care of our bodies, keep executing, focusing on this game plan and preparing for Gonzaga.”

The Boilermakers will play No. 5 Gonzaga in the Sweet 16 on Friday in Detroit, Mich. Tip-off is set for 7:39 p.m. EDT. Purdue beat Gonzaga in the Maui Invitational in November.