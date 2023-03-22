Edey, Jackson-Davis named Naismith Player of the Year finalists

(WISH) — Two collegiate basketball stars from the Hoosier state are finalists for the Jersey Mike’s Naismith National Player of the Year award.

Purdue’s Zach Edey, Indiana’s Trayce Jackson-Davis, Gonzaga’s Drew Timme and Kansas’ Jalen Wilson are the four finalists for the honor, which recognizes the college basketball player of the year.

The finalists were selected by the Atlanta Tipoff Club’s national voting academy.

Edey, the Big Ten Player of the Year, finished the season with eight games of at least 30 points and 10 rebounds. He finished the year averaging 22.3 points, 12.9 rebounds, 2.1 blocks and 1.5 assists per game.

Edey is hoping to become the first Purdue player since Glenn Robinson (1994) to win the award.

Meanwhile, IU’s Jackson-Davis finished the season averaging 20.9 points, 10.8 rebounds, 2.9 blocks and 4.0 assists per game.

He is hoping to become the first Indiana player since Calbert Cheaney (1993) to win the award.

The announcement of the 2023 Naismith Trophy Men’s Player of the Year will happen April 2.