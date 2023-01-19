College Basketball

Freshman Fletcher Loyer already breaking records for No. 3 Purdue

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — The No. 3 Purdue Boilermakers are rolling with an 17-1 start to the season thanks in part to the sharp shooting from freshman Fletcher Loyer.

“He’s a killer. Everybody sees it,” Purdue point guard Braden Smith said.

Loyer added two more honors to an already impressive list this week after being named both the Freshman of the Week and Player of the Week for the Big Ten. He became just the third Boiler freshman to win Player of the Week, and the first nationally since Illinois’ Kofi Cockburn in 2019.

“It’s very special,” Loyer said. “It’s something I’ve worked for. Also, it’s come down to coming ready every day in practice and in the summer, working hard. Ultimately, the guys have just been great, working together every day. We’re all good friends on and off the court. We’re all just trusting each other, and they’re putting that trust back into me, so it’s very helpful.”

Loyer has been a dead eye from the three-point line. His six triples against Nebraska were the most by any Purdue freshman in program history. In fact, he’s on track to break the single season record for made threes by a Purdue freshman.

It’s simple: when you make your shots, you get the chance to shoot.

“As a young player, you normally play better at home. You normally play better in first halves. But he’s really played well in second halves, and he’s really played well on the road,” Purdue head coach Matt Painter said. “So, it just shows you that he embraces the moment, and he’s not scared.”

“Whether he’s having a good shooting night or a bad shooting night, he still figures out a way to keep doing what he does best, and that’s scoring and finding other people where they need to be. It makes my job easier,” Smith said.

Basketball is in the Loyer bloodline. Fletcher’s older brother Foster played at Michigan State before transferring to Davidson. Plus, their dad John works as a scout for the LA Clippers.

“Growing up going to basketball games — learning, watching every game that’s on TV at night, it’s just something I grew up doing,” Loyer said. “I try to learn each and every time I do something, and talking with him you can always learn something.”

The third ranked Boilers are off to their best start in 35 years. The freshman phenom from Fort Wayne certainly has a lot to do with it.

“I love to win. Going out there each and every time looking to win [is what motivates me],” Loyer said. “These guys have the same mindset. It makes it very easy on me.”