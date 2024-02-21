Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Jalin Anderson’s 19 points help Ball State beat Northern Illinois

Jalin Anderson of Ball State Cardinals. (Josh Brunette via Ball State Athletics)
by: Associated Press
Posted: / Updated:

DEKALB, Ill. (AP) — Jalin Anderson had 19 points in Ball State’s 70-63 win against Northern Illinois on Tuesday night.

Anderson had eight rebounds and seven assists for the Cardinals (13-13, 5-8 Mid-American Conference). Basheer Jihad scored 17 points while going 3 of 18 and 11 of 13 from the free throw line, and added 10 rebounds. Davion Bailey had 15 points and was 5 of 9 shooting (5 for 8 from 3-point range).

David Coit led the Huskies (9-17, 3-10) in scoring, finishing with 28 points. Northern Illinois also got 10 points and three blocks from Yanic Konan Niederhauser. In addition, Will Lovings-Watts had eight points and 10 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Evansville police horse Blondie dies...
Indiana News /
‘UnPhilTered’: Derek Schultz on NBA...
UnPhiltered /
Butler falls at Villanova
College Basketball /
Friend remembers Gary bar owner...
Crime Watch 8 /
One Indiana district hopes new...
Education /
Indy Eleven’s new coach brings...
Indy Eleven /
Health Spotlight: Excessive salt triggers...
Health Spotlight /
How the 2024 total solar...
Solar Eclipse /