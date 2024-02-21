Jalin Anderson’s 19 points help Ball State beat Northern Illinois

DEKALB, Ill. (AP) — Jalin Anderson had 19 points in Ball State’s 70-63 win against Northern Illinois on Tuesday night.

Anderson had eight rebounds and seven assists for the Cardinals (13-13, 5-8 Mid-American Conference). Basheer Jihad scored 17 points while going 3 of 18 and 11 of 13 from the free throw line, and added 10 rebounds. Davion Bailey had 15 points and was 5 of 9 shooting (5 for 8 from 3-point range).

David Coit led the Huskies (9-17, 3-10) in scoring, finishing with 28 points. Northern Illinois also got 10 points and three blocks from Yanic Konan Niederhauser. In addition, Will Lovings-Watts had eight points and 10 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.