Lawrence Central graduate helps lead Miami (FL) to NCAA Tournament victory

by: Andrew Chernoff
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WISH) — Lawrence Central High School graduate Nijel Pack had a big night in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday.

Pack, a University of Miami guard, scored a game-high 21 points against Drake on Friday night to help his Hurricanes advance to the second round of the tournament with a 63-56 win.

After the game, News 8’s Andrew Chernoff talked with Pack to get his thoughts on his performance.

“I was just taking what the defense was giving me,” said Pack. “(I was) able to get to my pull-up jumpers. And my teammates were giving us a big boost as well.”

Pack was 7-of-15 from the field including 3-of-7 from behind-the-arc.

The Hurricanes ended the game on a 16-1 run. They will face the winner of Indiana and Kent State on Sunday.

