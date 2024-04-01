Legendary coach Gene Keady watches former player Matt Painter lead Purdue to Final Four

DETROIT (WISH) — The Purdue University men’s basketball team will play in its first Final Four since 1980.

The Boilermakers beat Tennessee 72-66 in the Elite 8 on Sunday afternoon inside Little Caesars Arena.

Former Purdue head coach Gene Keady was on hand to watch his former player and current Purdue head coach Matt Painter lead the team to a victory.

“It means everything because Matt was one of my better students, one of my better players” Keady told News 8 Sports’ Andrew Chernoff. “I’m so proud of him and his family and the players. You just can’t say enough.”

Painter played under Keady from 1989-93 at Purdue.

