Little Rock wins 90-64 against Ball State

The Ball State men's basketball team fell 90-64 on Nov. 28, 2023, to Little Rock at the Jack Stephens Center. (Provided Photo/Mark Wagner, Little Rock Athletics via Ball State Athletics)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Bradley Douglas’ 26 points helped Little Rock defeat Ball State 90-64 on Tuesday night.

Douglas also added five assists for the Trojans (3-4). Jamir Chaplin scored 17 points and added eight rebounds.

The Cardinals (5-2) were led in scoring by Basheer Jihad, who finished with 25 points and three steals. Mickey Pearson Jr. added 14 points for Ball State. Jalin Anderson also had 12 points.

Ball State returns home to face off with Bellarmine at 2 p.m. Saturday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.