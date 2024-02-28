Mickey Pearson Jr. scores 25 to guide Ball State over Central Michigan

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) — Mickey Pearson Jr. scored 25 points as Ball State beat Central Michigan 79-71 on Tuesday night.

Pearson was 9-of-13 shooting, including 3 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the free-throw line for the Cardinals (14-14, 6-9 Mid-American Conference). Davion Bailey finished with 18 points and five rebounds. Jalin Anderson pitched in with 14 points, five rebounds and three steals.

Paul McMillan IV led the Chippewas (16-12, 10-5) with 25 points. Derrick Butler had 16 points and seven rebounds. Markus Harding added with seven points, six rebounds, four assists and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.