College Basketball

Nate Watson’s 18 points help No. 21 Providence past Butler 69-62

Providence guard Jared Bynum (4) drives against Butler guard Chuck Harris (3) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, in Providence, R.I. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Nate Watson had 18 points and seven rebounds and 21st-ranked Providence held off Butler 69-62 on Sunday.

It was the third straight win for the Friars (16-2, 6-1 Big East), who remained unbeaten at home in conference play.

Coach Ed Cooley also got his 210th victory at Providence, moving him past Dave Gavitt (209-84) into second place at the school behind Joe Mullaney (319-164).

Al Durham finished with 12 points and Jared Bynum added 10 points and six assists for the Friars in their second game back since taking a three-game COVID-19 pause.

Chuck Harris had 21 points for Butler, which has lost four straight.