NCAA provides plane too small for IU, causes lengthy delay to Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (WISH) — Just over nine hours following its win over Wyoming in the NCAA Tournament’s First Four Round in Dayton, Ohio, the Indiana University men’s basketball team touched down in Portland, Oregon with another NCAA Tournament game now less than 36 hours away.

The Hoosiers 66-58 victory was complete in Dayton at 11:45 p.m. EST Tuesday, with the plan of an immediate four-and-a-half hour flight to Portland scheduled for takeoff 1:30 a.m.

News 8 Sports has learned that the plane provided to Indiana University by the NCAA was too small to fit its team and traveling party. In addition to this issue, a member of the assigned flight crew was an hour late to arrive.

After having to board a second plane, the team eventually departed Dayton at 4 a.m. EST, landing in Portland at 5:55 a.m. PST.

Once onboard the second plane, Indiana was still unable to fit all of its luggage for its traveling party. It remains unclear if all of the school band’s instruments made it on the plane.

Upon their arrival at the team hotel, Indiana Athletic Director Scott Dolson was unable to comment on the matter at that time.

On Wednesday morning, Indiana fans were outraged on social media that the team drew the farthest possible tournament location following its late-night win in Dayton.

On Thursday at 7:20 p.m., (12) Indiana will meet (5) Saint Mary’s in what will be its fifth game over an eight day span dating back to the start of the Big Ten Tournament in Indianapolis.

Meanwhile, Saint Mary’s took a one-and-a-half hour flight north from San Francisco Tuesday, in the midst of an eight day rest period from game action.

News 8 Sports reached out to the NCAA on Wednesday morning and has not yet received an official comment on this matter.